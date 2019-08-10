West Ham vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch Premier League Online, TV Channel

Find out how to watch West Ham vs. Manchester City on Saturday, August 10.

By Jenna West
August 10, 2019

West Ham will face Manchester City at London Stadium in the Premier League's opening weekend on Saturday, August 10.

The Hammers finished in 10th place last season after being plagued with multiple injuries throughout the year. Midfielder Declan Rice will look to keep up the momentum from his debut campaign, while newly signed Sebastien Haller could make an impact instantly.

Man City is set up to successfully defend their Premier League title, and the additions of Rodri and Joao Cancelo are expected to help the club get there.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network and UNIVERSO

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

