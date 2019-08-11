Caleb Ekuban Appears to Confirm Leeds United Exit With Wonder Goal for New Side

Leeds United have apparently sold striker Caleb Ekuban to Trabzonspor despite not officially announcing his exit.

After joining the Championship side two seasons ago, the Italian-born Ghana international had a troublesome first season with the Championship side, leading to him being sent on loan to Turkish side Trabzonspor.

Following his loan spell, reports claimed that the striker had signed a permanent contract with the Turkish side. However, with no confirmation from Leeds over the summer many were left confused as to whether Ekuban was part of the Championship side anymore or not.

However, his permanent arrival in Turkey has now, seemingly, been confirmed following a wonder goal during Trabzonspor's Europa League qualifier against Sparta Prague.

Ekuban's future in England became clear after it became apparent that the striker would not be featuring much under new manager Marcelo Bielsa. The 25-year-old scored just one goal in 20 appearances in the Championship, leading to the decision to send him out on loan so that he could continue to develop as a player.





The striker made 29 appearances for Trabzonspor last season, scoring five goals and assisting his teammates a further two times.

Despite his poor form whilst playing in England, The Yorkshire Evening Post claims that Leeds managed to sell the striker for a tidy profit after agreeing on a fee of £2m with the Turkish side. This is an impressive £1.5m more than they bought him for, signalling a good bit of business for the Peacocks.

Ekuban started his career with Italian outfit Serie A side Chievo Verona where he struggled to make an impact, the striker later joined Leeds on a permanent deal in August 2017.





The striker was born in Italy but chose to represent Ghana due to his parent's heritage, where he has gone on to make four appearances. These most recently came in the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.