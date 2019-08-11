Chelsea Target Big-Money Move for Ben Chilwell Once Transfer Ban Is Lifted

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has set his sights on Leicester defender Ben Chilwell, targetting a record-breaking move for the left back once his side's transfer ban lifted.

The Blues' transfer ban means that they are unable to register new players until next summer. However, the club are reportedly 'confident' that an appeal could see them re-enter the market as early as January.

According to The Sun, Lampard sees Chilwell as the long-term solution to Chelsea's left-back problems, with the Blues boss tracking the England star's progress.

The report claims that the Leicester man is valued at around £70m, which if paid would make him the most expensive full back in Premier League history and second only to Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez (€80m) worldwide.

Marcos Alonso is apparently considering his future at Chelsea, while Lampard has only Emerson as his other left-back option.





It is thought that Chilwell's age and pace makes him being the preferred long-term solution.

The England international sparked the attention of Premier League champions Manchester City and, at one stage, it was thought that Pep Guardiola regarded Chilwell as the first choice candidate to challenge the injury-ridden Benjamin Mendy.

However, Guardiola instead turned his attentions towards Angelino from PSV Eindhoven to provide the competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy, while also signing right back Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

It is also thought that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest in Chilwell, with Atletico supposedly having a £71m bid rejected by Leicester.

Chilwell's decision to stay put at Leicester over the summer will have handed Lampard a boost as hopes to persuade the youngster to make the move at a later date.

Lampard begins his managerial career with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon with a must-win Premier League opener against rivals Manchester United.