Chelsea Target Big-Money Move for Ben Chilwell Once Transfer Ban Is Lifted

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has set his sights on Leicester defender Ben Chilwell, targetting a record-breaking move for the left back once his side's transfer ban lifted. 

The Blues' transfer ban means that they are unable to register new players until next summer. However, the club are reportedly 'confident' that an appeal could see them re-enter the market as early as January.  

According to The SunLampard sees Chilwell as the long-term solution to Chelsea's left-back problems, with the Blues boss tracking the England star's progress.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The report claims that the Leicester man is valued at around £70m, which if paid would make him the most expensive full back in Premier League history and second only to Bayern Munich's Lucas Hernandez (€80m) worldwide.

Marcos Alonso is apparently considering his future at Chelsea, while Lampard has only Emerson as his other left-back option.


It is thought that Chilwell's age and pace makes him being the preferred long-term solution. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The England international sparked the attention of Premier League champions Manchester City and, at one stage, it was thought that Pep Guardiola regarded Chilwell as the first choice candidate to challenge the injury-ridden Benjamin Mendy. 

However, Guardiola instead turned his attentions towards Angelino from PSV Eindhoven to provide the competition for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Benjamin Mendy, while also signing right back Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

It is also thought that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have also expressed interest in Chilwell, with Atletico supposedly having a £71m bid rejected by Leicester. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Chilwell's decision to stay put at Leicester over the summer will have handed Lampard a boost as hopes to persuade the youngster to make the move at a later date. 

Lampard begins his managerial career with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon with a must-win Premier League opener against rivals Manchester United.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message