Kieran Tierney Beats Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Jump Record Despite Being Injured

Arsenal's new £25m man Kieran Tierney has got off to a good start at his new club, beating teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's verticle jump club record despite being out injured.

The ex Celtic man reached 55cm from a standing jump, beating Aubameyang's previous record by just one centimetre.

However, sadly for Arsenal fans, Tierney is set to miss the first six weeks of Arsenal's Premier League campaign due to a double hernia operation.

The Sun, who bring news of Tierney's surprise jump record, also report that Arsenal are hoping to introduce Tierney into full training around three weeks into his recovery.

It was revealed that Tierney was practising down the park with his friends when he heard the news that his Arsenal move was going ahead.

“I was actually down the park with my friends training. They play with their local team so I was down watching them and I got a phone call that I needed to go," Tierney is quoted as saying.

“I got to the airport and the flight was delayed two-and-a-half hours, with another hour's drive for a hotel and I probably got zero sleep.”

Despite his young age, Tierney made 105 appearances for Celtic winning four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups. The youngster comes with bags of potential that is ready to be realised once he starts his Arsenal career.

Tierney was one of two players who joined the Gunners on transfer deadline day. The London side also confirmed the arrival of £8m David Luiz from Chelsea, who replaces departed cap Laurent Koscielny.