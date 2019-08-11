Kyle Walker-Peters: 5 Things to Know About Tottenham's Blossoming Young Right-Back

It's been a whirlwind year at Tottenham Hotspur.

A brand spanking, and frankly incredible, new stadium has been moved into, a Champions League final has been reached and Kieran Trippier has been flogged to Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis. All is well I hear you say?

Well, you're right - even more so in the case of Trippier's departure, because it may just allow the career of Kyle Walker-Peters to flourish.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

After making his full debut in 2017, Walker-Peters won a maiden man of the match award, scoring his first senior goal months later. Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele then (metaphorically) broke his ankles in 2018, with his error leading to Barça's goal in Spurs' Champions League clash with the Catalan giants.

But he put that behind him, playing well for the remainder of that game before nabbing a Premier League hat-trick of assists later on in the season, prompting a social media movement calling for a permanent residence at right-back.





Now, with Juan Foyth departed and Trippier departed, he's in the limelight again. But what do you know about him? Not too much perhaps....so here's a few things to know about this season's potential breakout star.

He Isn't the Family's Only Pro Footballer

We are delighted that Lions Legend Phil Walker has joined Twitter. Welcome aboard Phil! Follow him now @PhilWalkeruk pic.twitter.com/EZJ4qeJCv6 — Millwall FC (@MillwallFC) November 3, 2015

Unfortunately there isn't another 'Walker-Peters' kicking about somewhere in the football world, however the pedigree of the family is not to be sniffed at. Kyle Walker-Peter's uncle is Millwall legend Phil Walker, known for being one of the first black footballers at the top level of England's game in the 1970s.

The ex-pro was a midfielder, and viewed as a very skilful one at that. He is also said to be very encouraging of KWP's development as a footballer.

He Is Already a World Cup Winner



JUNG YEON-JE/GettyImages

Part of the England Under-20 team that helped the country win their first World Cup for 50 years, Walker-Peters was one of those to lift the trophy in 2017.

The then 20-year-old played in most games as England stormed their way to glory, in a side featuring the likes of Phil Foden, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke.

With Jonjoe Kenny taking up the right back slot, Walker-Peters had to settle for a space at left back, yet he impressed throughout the tournament. Two years on, he has featured for the Under-21s, yet has not been a mainstay due to fierce competition.

Could be battling Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a role in the senior team over the coming years.

He's a Local Tottenham Lad

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Just like the two Harrys (Kane and Winks), Walker-Peters is also a local lad to the Tottenham area, having grown up in nearby Edmonton.

In an age where the best teams feature players from the world over, Walker-Peters development at his local team is refreshing - and hasn't been aided by time out on loan, which is unusual in the modern game.

His family are thought to be staunch Arsenal fans, but there's no doubting that Walker-Peters' loyalties lie with Spurs.

He Was a 2017 Golden Boy Award Nominee



Yes you!

Congratulations @KyleLPeters on making the shortlist for the 2017 Golden Boy Award! 👏👏#COYS pic.twitter.com/1Ax2ikKZG4 — Tottenham Hotspur (@Spurs_MAS) September 20, 2017

Although Kylian Mbappe unsurprisingly ran away as the winner of the 2017 Golden Boy award, Walker-Peters made the list among some stellar names.

Impressing at the Under-20 World Cup that year, he made the grade alongside the likes of Mbappe, Marcus Rashford, Christian Pulisic and Ousmane Dembele to name a few.





Whatever happens in the future, being held in the same regard as such esteemed young talent is a feather in his cap - with few defenders featuring on the list since its inception.

He's Another Spurs Player Who Enjoys a Spot of Fortnite



Julian Finney/GettyImages

This might not necessarily be of interest to everyone, but along with known Fortnite-fanatic Dele Alli, Walker-Peters has played a fair bit himself.

Featuring in almost all of Alli's streams of himself playing the game, the two seem rather successful playing the Squads mode together.

While many have watched Alli's streams, with him demonstrating his high level gaming skills, you can often hear Walker-Peters in the background bantering with his teammate. Harry Kane has also featured once or twice, yet the other two seem to be the gaming big dogs.

