Man Utd 4-0 Chelsea: Maguire's Debut, Rashford's Role & Strong Leadership - Ole's Post-Match Quotes

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his delight at his side's 4-0 win over Chelsea, picking out Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for their impressive performances.

After a slow start, United grew into the game thanks to a penalty from Rashford. The Red Devils ran riot after the half-time break, with Rashford, Martial and young Daniel James all getting on the score sheet.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Solskjaer insisted that this was the kind of result which can give United real confidence going forward.

He said: "The second half was outstanding. We defended well in a shape and counter-attacked and were more composed on the ball. First half, we hung in there and had two off the post, so we were a bit lucky to go in at half-time 1-0 ahead.


"We got half-time out of the way, relaxed a few nerves, settled down and played well in the second half. The boys are working hard and this is just the start.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"The second half will give us loads of belief and confidence in the way we settled down and passed the ball around." 


When asked for his feelings towards Maguire's debut, Solskjaer added: "He’s done exactly what we signed him for - his presence in both boxes, his composure and calmness on the ball, and he is a leader. With David [de Gea] and him and Victor [Lindelof], they marshalled that back-line really well.

"We've got two young, attacking full-backs who want to go forward, so it's important to have strong personalities at the back."

Finally, Solskjaer touched on both Rashford and Martial, who spearheaded United's dynamic attack following the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

"Marcus Rashford played that left-sided striker role to perfection. Once in a while, he is caught out of position defensively, but that means we can counter-attack, and his second goal was outstanding. That's where we want him, running in behind. We don't want him out on the touchline crossing the ball," he added.

"[Martial] knows what I expect from him and where I want him. I don't mind if he drifts wide once in a while and tries a curler but [the middle is] where the number nines get the goals."

