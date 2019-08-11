Manchester City Equal Their Own Premier League Record as Title Defence Starts With Resounding Win

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Manchester City's unrelenting domestic dominance looks for all the world as if it will continue into a third season. After taking an unprecedented 198 points from the previous two campaigns, City kicked things off in 2019/20 with a 5-0 victory at West Ham. 

Over the last 24 months or so, they have shattered just about every record the Premier League has to offer. Most goals in a season, most wins in a season, highest ever points total, highest ever goal difference, earliest the title has ever been won... you name it, City have probably broken it since Pep Guardiola took over. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Their dominance has reached the point that the only real milestones left for them to surpass are the ones they've set for themselves. And that's what has happened here, as their win over West Ham was their 15th straight in the Premier League

According to Opta, that has only ever happened once before, with City themselves recording 15 on the trot back in 2017 when their reign of terror was only just being established. So not only have they set the record for most consecutive wins, they've consolidated that, then gone on to sit on the verge of breaking it for a second time. 

Frighteningly, it suggests that rather than suffering from a hangover generated by their own success, as a team of human beings might, City are only getting better as the years go on.

They host Tottenham next weekend looking to surpass themselves with a 16th win on the bounce. If they can get through that with three points, then their favourable run of fixtures before the clash with Liverpool in November suggests that their snowballing run may not be coming to an end any time soon. 

