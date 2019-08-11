Manchester United Saw £24m Bid Rejected in Attempt to Bring Spanish Star to Old Trafford

Manchester United attempted to sign Spain Under-21 international Dani Olmo from Dinamo Zagreb before Deadline Day last week, but saw a £24m bid rejected.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was keen to rejuvenate his squad ahead of the coming season, but fans were left a little underwhelmed as the Red Devils finished the summer with only three new faces.

While Harry Maguire (£80m), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£50m) and Daniel James (£15m) joined for a combined total of close to £150m, many have still pointed to a lack of flair and depth in United's midfield and attack.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

While the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Paulo Dybala were all heavily linked at various stages throughout the summer, United ultimately did not land any new creative options.

It was not for the want of trying however, as Sportske Novosti claim that Olmo was one such player who United bid for.





However, the offer of £24m was apparently swiftly rejected by the Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb.

The highly sought-after star was part of the winning Spain Under-21 side which claimed European glory in Italy this summer. The 21-year-old spent seven years in Barcelona's youth academy, before making the unorthodox move to Zagreb in 2014.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Man Utd have not been the only side interested in recruiting the youngster, as both Bayern Munich and Everton reportedly had bids turned down, and Dinamo reiterated that Olmo was not for sale.

It is not guaranteed that the Spaniard will stay in Croatia beyond this summer however, as the transfer window remains open to other European leagues, and Olmo is unwilling to sign a new contract with his current club.