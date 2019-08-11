Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals When He Decided to Make Harry Maguire Number One Target

Harry Maguire has been Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's number one priority since the Leicester City centre-back faced the Red Devils in February 2019, it has been revealed.

Maguire joined Man Utd after a summer of negotiations between the two clubs, and finally completed a £80m move to Old Trafford at the beginning of August.

The 26-year-old joins fellow new signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford - with Solskjaer looking to secure a top-four finish this year after missing out on this season's Champions League - and it's now been revealed that the Norwegian decided to sign Maguire after Man Utd's 1-0 victory over the Foxes in February.

"I made my mind up then that if it was possible to get him, we would. He was always my No 1 target," Solskjaer told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "He is so composed on the ball and gives the team another dimension."

It appears that persuading the former Leicester man to join the Red Devils was not a difficult task, with the Mirror revealing that an encounter between the player and Sir Alex Ferguson had laid the foundations for Maguire's dream move.

The £80m man played against Man Utd in the FA Youth Cup final as a 17-year-old for Sheffield United, and suffered a concussion during the match. Ferguson sent a Man Utd shirt, signed by the first-team to the injured defender, and personally called him to offer his own best wishes.

Maguire clearly appreciated the gesture, revealing “it’s something you never forget. Manchester United were absolutely fantastic."

Maguire will be keen to get off to a good start at the heart of the Man Utd defence, as his side take on Frank Lampard's Chelsea in their Premier League opening fixture.