Premier League Team News: Manchester United vs Chelsea - Confirmed Lineups

This will be the first meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea on matchday one of a league season since 2004/05, when Jose Mourinho took charge of his first ever Premier League match and Chelsea prevailed 1-0 thanks to an Eiður Guðjohnsen goal. Chelsea went on to win the league title that season.

Manchester United have won just two of their last 13 Premier League meetings with Chelsea (W2 D6 L5) but are unbeaten in six home games against them in the competition (W2 D4 L0).

Manchester United won just seven points in ten matches against the ‘big six’ in the Premier League last season, the joint-fewest of the ‘big six’ clubs alongside Tottenham Hotspur (also seven).

Manchester United have lost more Premier League games (18) and conceded more Premier League goals (71) against Chelsea than they have against any other team.

The last time that Manchester United played Chelsea at home on the opening matchday of a league season was in 1958/59. United won 5-2 with Bobby Charlton scoring a hat-trick.

Manchester United (18) and Chelsea (17) have won more opening weekend fixtures than any other side in the Premier League.

Chelsea have never lost when playing their first Premier League game of the season on a Sunday, with the Blues winning eight and drawing three of their 11 such games.

When kicking off a top-flight campaign at home, Manchester United have lost just one of their last 26 matches (W19 D6), losing against Swansea in the 2014/15 campaign.

Chelsea’s six Premier League wins at Old Trafford have come under six different managers –Glenn Hoddle, Ruud Gullit, Claudio Ranieri, José Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Rafael Benítez. Five of those six were in their first league visit to the stadium with the Blues, with Ranieri being the exception.

This will be the first ever competitive meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea where both managers also previously played for their respective clubs.

