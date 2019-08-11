Romelu Lukaku Returns to Goalscoring Form With a Bang After Netting Four on Inter Debut

Romelu Lukaku scored four goals on his Inter bow in a 8-0 trouncing of Italian Serie D side Virtus Bergamo, as the former Manchester United striker got his Nerazzurri career off to a flying start.

His move to Italy was one of the most drawn out sagas of the summer window, with the Serie A heavyweights submitting a variety of offers to the Red Devils in a bid to land the Belgian, before finally matching the club's valuation and sealing the deal for around €80m.

📹 | HIGHLIGHTS



I primi gol di #Lukaku in nerazzurro e non solo: gli highlights di Inter-Virtus Bergamo 8-0 pic.twitter.com/f4icrAR8rz — Inter (@Inter) August 11, 2019

Taking up the illustrious number nine shirt in Milan, Lukaku has gone straight into pre-season action with his new employers and got his Inter career off the mark with four goals in his debut during the low-key friendly. The Serie A giants were taking on Virtus Bergamo, who are in fact owned by Inter, at the Italian minnows' Stadio Carillo Pesenti Pigna ground.

Antonio Conte fielded a much changed line-up from his expected starting XI, with Sebastiano Esposito and Matias Vecino each bagging a brace alongside Lukaku's goals, as confirmed on their official website.

While the striker has already announced himself to the Inter faithful, his new manager was quick to quell expectation, insisting that Lukaku has plenty of work to do in order to be fit and ready for the coming Serie A campaign.

“Obviously, Lukaku also needs to do a lot of work in training, both physically and on tactics," Conte said, via Manchester Evening News. “He is an excellent purchase and we are very happy. He wants to work really hard to be ready as soon as possible.”

With Lukaku's pre-season just beginning, having not featured at all during United's during the summer, he has until August 26 to get up to speed as Inter kick off the 2019/20 season against newly-promoted Lecce at San Siro.