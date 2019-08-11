Roy Hodgson Reveals Crystal Palace's Stance on Wilfried Zaha Will Not Change

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed the club will not sell Wilfried Zaha to anybody this summer, with club's abroad still able to make additions to their squads.

The English transfer window closed on Thursday August 8, with Zaha's future one of the main talking points of the summer as he tried to engineer a move away from south London in search of European football.

View this post on Instagram

Appreciate the support today 🙏🏿 2019/20 ▶️

A post shared by Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) on

The Ivory Coast international went as far as handing in a transfer request at Selhurst Park in order to force a move away, amid strong interest from top-flight duo Everton and Arsenal - but the Eagles held firm on their £80m valuation.

Hodgson, speaking to Sky Sports, has since confirmed that while Zaha was seeking to leave the club, now the English window is closed he won't be going anywhere.

"Yes, he's staying. We're pleased about that because he is an important player for the club and we are looking forward to him doing this season, what he's done for the last two seasons. Everyone here has a good relationship with him. There's not a problem with that."

Hodgson did hint towards a degree of animosity from Zaha's point of view, suggesting that the issue of selling him or not was out of his hands, and that the 26-year-old will need to knuckle down following a summer of turmoil.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"His beef is with the chairman and owners of the club because he's wanted to leave and they haven't received the offer that they think is sufficient to allow him to leave," he added. "He has to come to terms with that, when you sign long-term contracts you are expected to honour them and we expect him to do that."


Hodgson was speaking prior to Palace's opening day 0-0 draw with, ironically, Everton; a game that Zaha featured in as a second half substitute. After the match (via the Evening Standard), the 72-year-old again spoke about his future - and rubbished the notion that he is concerned about losing him in January.

"I don't worry about January, it's August for goodness sake," Hodgson said. "I don't even know what we're doing in September! I don't give January a thought. I'll worry about January on December 31.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"We have options and if we show the same determination. It was a proper Crystal Palace performance. We did not allow the odds to damage our chances in this game."

