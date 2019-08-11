Tottenham Proven as the Premier League's Comeback Kings Following Aston Villa Scalp

Tottenham came back from a goal down on Saturday to claim a 3-1 win over newly promoted Aston Villa, while the stats show that Spurs are the Premier League's best at snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Falling behind early on to a side many expected them to walk all over, Mauricio Pochettino's men continued to press and probe against a dogged and rather impressive looking Villa side.

Naturally, Spurs made the breakthrough late on, going on to win 3-1 courtesy of debutant Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Kane.

New boy Ndombele netted his first Spurs goal to get them back into the tie with 73 minutes on the clock, before that man Kane popped with a quickfire double in the 86th and 90th minutes respectively.

The comeback was a typical Tottenham performance with Opta revealing that Spurs statistically are the comeback kings of the Premier League.

Following their opening day win, Pochettino's side have now won 37 top-flight games after finding themselves behind at half-time, more than any other side.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Looking at it from one point of view, the stat demonstrates a mental toughness within the Spurs squad that indicates they never feel like they're beaten, as well as superb fitness levels and, well, their games are exciting.

However, it also clearly shows that over the years Tottenham are slower starters in matches, and require the shock of falling behind to act as the ignition for what ultimately becomes an assault on the opposition's goal.

What it does indicate for the neutral though is that its probably worth watching Spurs if you're going to sit down for a weekend football game. The stat means there is often times goals in their games, while late drama tends to be on the cards when Spurs are involved.

19 - Jack Grealish has now lost 19 Premier League games in a row - the longest run of any player in the competition's history. Suffering. #TOTAVL pic.twitter.com/qqfJDpn8mV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 10, 2019

As most Tottenham fans will attest to, this will likely not be the last time this happens during this Premier League season. Undoubtedly a wonderful football team, they have a tendency to make it hard for themselves, meaning we're likely in for further entertainment as the season progresses.