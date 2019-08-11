Twitter Reacts as Lacklustre Arsenal Squeeze Past Newcastle in Opening Game Snoozefest

By 90Min
August 11, 2019

Arsenal got their Premier League season up and running with a 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday, in a game which won't live long in the memory of most fans.

There's no hiding away from it - the first half was poor. Good chances were at a premium, and not a lot happened really.

Jonjo Shelvey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all had decent chances to open the scoring, but it's safe to say that fans were eager to see a drab first half come to a close.

Then, with almost 60 minutes on the clock, something actually happened! There was a goal! Finally!

It was Arsenal who took the lead through Aubameyang's smart finish - could that spark this game into life? 

A tidy little finish from the Gabonese striker after smart work from Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Enough to impress the masses you'd think...

Aubameyang was without partner Alexandre Lacazette and new signing Nicolas Pepe for the majority of the game, but the Ivorian came off the bench midway through the half to make his Arsenal debut.

It wasn't the perfect start to life in England for the winger, but he certainly gave fans enough to get excited about.

However, in a game which was often a bit tough to watch, most fans were just eager to see the referee blow the full-time whistle and bring it all to an end.

Things can only get better, right?

      Modal message