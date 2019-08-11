Twitter Reacts as Lacklustre Arsenal Squeeze Past Newcastle in Opening Game Snoozefest

Arsenal got their Premier League season up and running with a 1-0 win against Newcastle United on Sunday, in a game which won't live long in the memory of most fans.

There's no hiding away from it - the first half was poor. Good chances were at a premium, and not a lot happened really.

Jonjo Shelvey, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all had decent chances to open the scoring, but it's safe to say that fans were eager to see a drab first half come to a close.

My review of the first half #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/Pgh9e2Uwn8 — Kevin Flanagan (@kevdflan) August 11, 2019

Just watched the first half of Newcastle v Arsenal, I feel like somebody just stole 45 minutes of my life... — craig hopkins (@craighopkins3) August 11, 2019

Then, with almost 60 minutes on the clock, something actually happened! There was a goal! Finally!

It was Arsenal who took the lead through Aubameyang's smart finish - could that spark this game into life?

AUBAMEYANG SCORES FOR ARSENAL!



He's in absolutely acres of space. Maitland-Niles picks him out nicely before he pops it over Dubravka.



📺 Watch #NEWARS on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #NEWARS here: https://t.co/9HwdcWmIES

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/685K9QDWxS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 11, 2019

A tidy little finish from the Gabonese striker after smart work from Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Enough to impress the masses you'd think...

Aubameyang feels very much like the only player on the pitch capable of scoring today — Catalonian Pigeon (@BrendanClark95) August 11, 2019

Aubameyang scores with Arsenal's second shot on target, a true finisher... With Ozil, Pepe and Ceballos, it can only get better. #NEWARS #COYG — Oga Arsene (@SirEwomaOgidi) August 11, 2019

As cool as you'd like it.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/DnN5Fe5mI0 — Jahan Miah (@AllAboutTheAFC) August 11, 2019

Aubameyang was without partner Alexandre Lacazette and new signing Nicolas Pepe for the majority of the game, but the Ivorian came off the bench midway through the half to make his Arsenal debut.

It wasn't the perfect start to life in England for the winger, but he certainly gave fans enough to get excited about.

Everytime Pepe is on the ball i just smile man — Slimmas Shady🇯🇲🇻🇨 (@SoulSmellsofAmi) August 11, 2019

Pepe looked really tidy. Would start him next week at home to Burnley and judge from that if he’s ready for Liverpool and Spurs. — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) August 11, 2019

However, in a game which was often a bit tough to watch, most fans were just eager to see the referee blow the full-time whistle and bring it all to an end.

Well that was an awful game of football 😩 #NEWARS — GloryHunter since'77 🐝 (@Chris_Wilde) August 11, 2019

Will take that. Awful game and a pretty scrappy performance, but with so many players lacking fitness and new signings still acclimatising, getting the three points was all that mattered 👏🏻 #NEWARS — H (@HarryRiley96) August 11, 2019

Awful game but take a 1-0 win coincidence that we get a clean sheet and mustafi is nowhere to be seen #NEWARS — Colm Hawthorne (@ColmHawthorne) August 11, 2019

Things can only get better, right?