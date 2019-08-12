Edinson Cavani Tipped to Join David Beckham's Inter Miami for 2020 MLS Season

Edinson Cavani might well be the first marquee signing of new MLS franchise Inter Miami ahead of the club's debut season in 2020.

The Uruguayan's Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of the 2019/20 season, meaning he would be free to move onto David Beckham's franchise on a free transfer next summer - an outcome that has been tipped to happen by Uruguayan journalist Alvaro Izquierdo.

Writing on Twitter, Izquierdo claimed: "The Uruguayan striker will be an Inter Miami payer at the end of his PSG contract next June. The top scorer in PSG's history will bring goals to the new MLS franchise."

While these claims have not been verified by either of the clubs involved or the player himself, it has long been known that Inter Miami are seeking a big-name star to front their first campaign in MLS.

A five-time Ligue 1 winner with PSG and a Copa America winner with Uruguay in 2011, 32-year-old Cavani would be following in the footsteps of former teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Beckham if he chose to move to the United States.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

While his role has been somewhat overshadowed at PSG with the signings of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the forward has remained prolific in France scoring 23 in 33 last season.

As recently as this summer, Cavani committed to seeing out his contract in Paris but hinted he could return to his homeland in the future, amid interest from Internazionale.





Deciding to go to Beckham's new franchise in Florida would make Cavani one of the biggest names, if not the biggest, in the entire MLS.