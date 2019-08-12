Frank Lampard Fields Chelsea's Youngest Ever Premier League Matchday 1 Lineup in 4-0 Man Utd Loss

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

On his first managerial outing in the Premier League, Frank Lampard put his faith in Chelsea's young stars, fielding the youngest ever matchday one lineup in the club's PL history in their 4-0 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

Lampard's managerial career with the Blues couldn't have got off to a worse start, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice and Anthony Martial and Daniel James also netting to seal a devastating win for the Red Devils.

Despite the scoreline, the Blues strung together some impressive phases of play, but ultimately it was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who ran away with the three points. 

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Chelsea's transfer ban meant Blues boss Lampard was unable to enter the summer window. Using the squad he inherited from Maurizio Sarri, Lampard put his faith in a number of Chelsea's young players, fielding a side with an average age of just 25 years and 199 days.


Despite his side failing to get the result they were after, a number of the youngsters played well, coming close to scoring a number of times. 

Interestingly, Solskjaer deployed similar tactics in the opposing dugout. The United boss also trusted youth but with far more success. His side averaged an age of 24 years and 227 days, the second youngest ever United side on matchday one, only behind their team in the 2011/12 opener against West Brom.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Chelsea's lowest matchday one average age owes in part to Lampard's decision to field 21-year-old Tammy Abraham ahead of the experienced Olivier Giroud. Similarly, Lampard put his faith in Mason Mount, who is just 20 years old. Despite their relative lack of exposure to England's top flight, the pair put in strong performances and gained valuable Premier League experience in an otherwise chastening day out at Old Trafford.

