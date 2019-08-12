Report: Kate Markgraf Hired as First USWNT General Manager

Kate Markgraf will play a big role in picking the next women's national team head coach.

By Jenna West
August 12, 2019

Former USWNT defender Kate Markgraf has been hired as the team's first general manager, according to Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre.

Markgraf will have a major role in selecting the women's national team's new head coach after Jill Ellis steps down from her position in October. Markgraf's responsibilities will also include talent and tactical identification and player development.

Ellis coached the USWNT to Women's World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019 and her replacement will take over ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Markgraf's decorated career includes winning the 1999 Women's World Cup, as well as gold at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. She has also worked as an analyst for ESPN.

Markgraf recently said on ESPN that the "likely" USWNT coaching candidates include Laura Harvey, Paul Riley, Vlatko Andonovski and Mark Krikorian. Harvey (Utah Royals), Riley (North Carolina Courage) and Andonovski (Reign FC) currently coach in the National Women's Soccer League, while Krikorian is the longtime head coach of the Florida State women's soccer program.

