Leeds & Middlesbrough Both Failed With Deadline Moves for Southampton Flop

Championship sides Leeds United and Middlesbrough were reportedly interested in signing Southampton flop Mohamed Elyounoussi on loan this summer, but his wages put an end to any potential move.

Elyounoussi, 25, joined the Saints from Swiss side FC Basel last summer for £16m, but struggled to cement a place in the team, making sixteen Premier League appearances in 2018/19, failing to register a single goal or assist.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

TV2 report that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa wanted to sign the Norwegian winger on loan this summer, but the Whites were unable to afford his wages.





It is also mentioned in the same report that fellow Championship side Middlesbrough tried to sign Elyounoussi on deadline day but they too, couldn't afford his wages.





These reports come amid a confirmation from Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl that Elyounoussi is free to find another club. He wasn't even included in the Saints' matchday squad for their 3-0 loss against Burnley on Saturday.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The club are still working on the winger's exit despite the failed Championship moves, with his most likely route being a loan move to a team in another European league as many of their transfer windows are still open.





Elyounoussi succeeded in previous spells with Norwegian side Molde and FC Basel, often getting double figures in terms of goals and assists.

His form earned him a move to the Premier League with Southampton last summer, which seemed the logical step up, but has struggled for form and consistent game time and his days in Hampshire appear to be numbered.