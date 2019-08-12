Maurizio Sarri Reveals Paulo Dybala Could Be Left Out of UCL Squad as Exit Rumours Swirl

Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri has revealed that Paulo Dybala could miss out on the club's 25-man squad for the Champions League this season, fuelling the fire that's still raging around his future.

The Argentine was the subject of two failed bids from Manchester United and Tottenham in recent weeks, and though it is thought that the club ultimately rejected the latter approach, with image rights and wage demands clouding the former, his future is no more certain in Turin.



Yifan Ding/GettyImages

With the English transfer window now closed, Paris Saint-Germain appear his most fervent suitors as it stands, and in his post-match press conference following Juve's latest pre-season outing against Atletico Madrid, Sarri offered no salvation to Dybala.

Asked about the situation following the 2-1 loss, in which Dybala had a 30-minute cameo, as quoted by the Mirror, the Italian admitted: "I can talk about Paulo all I like, but the market goes in a certain way and then whatever I say counts for nothing."



And, after lightly praising his talents, Sarri dropped the biggest bombshell yet surrounding his Bianconeri future, explaining: "I think he has the right characteristics to play as a false centre forward. But in any case, we have to cut six players from the Champions League list.

"Our situation is difficult, almost embarrassing, because we run the risk of leaving out players of a really high level."

At the start of the summer, Dybala was determined to stay at Juve, but the club's willingness to see the back of him, and Sarri's admission that he could be on the fringes for the upcoming season, will have done nothing to reinforce this belief, and it is understood he is now ready to leave the club.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Of course, there are a number of other factors that could affect this move, as Sarri summarised in his closing statement on the matter, which said: "It's a situation we have to resolve and it is not just about the decisions made by coach or club."