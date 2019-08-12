Paul Pogba Insists He's Happy at Man Utd But There's 'Always Question Marks' Over Future

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that he remains happy at Old Trafford, but that there will always be doubts about his future.

The Frenchman was heavily pursued by Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, but he is now expected to remain in Manchester as the Red Devils would now be unable to replace him.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Speaking to RMC Sport after United's huge 4-0 win over ChelseaPogba revealed that he is happy as long as he is playing football, but left the door open to a move away from Old Trafford in the future.

He said: "I am always good when I play football. I am doing what I love, it's my job. I will give the maximum every time I will be on the pitch. 

"Now, as we know, things have been said. Time will tell. There are always going to be question marks over my future.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

"However, as I said, I am in Manchester now. I'm having fun with my teammates, I always want to win matches and I will give everything to do so."


Pogba is also believed to have recently reassured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his commitment to United, despite having previously confessed he was interested in a move away from the club this summer.

Neither Real nor Juventus managed to strike a deal for Pogba, with United adamant that he would not be sold at any price. Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, but is now believed to have turned his attention to Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Pogba grabbed two assists in the demolition of Chelsea and is now expected to remain with United for the foreseeable future. He has two years remaining on his current contract, and the club have the option for a third, and it appears as though United are not prepared to part ways with him any time soon.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message