Paul Pogba Insists He's Happy at Man Utd But There's 'Always Question Marks' Over Future

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that he remains happy at Old Trafford, but that there will always be doubts about his future.

The Frenchman was heavily pursued by Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, but he is now expected to remain in Manchester as the Red Devils would now be unable to replace him.

Speaking to RMC Sport after United's huge 4-0 win over Chelsea, Pogba revealed that he is happy as long as he is playing football, but left the door open to a move away from Old Trafford in the future.

He said: "I am always good when I play football. I am doing what I love, it's my job. I will give the maximum every time I will be on the pitch.

"Now, as we know, things have been said. Time will tell. There are always going to be question marks over my future.

"However, as I said, I am in Manchester now. I'm having fun with my teammates, I always want to win matches and I will give everything to do so."





Pogba is also believed to have recently reassured Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his commitment to United, despite having previously confessed he was interested in a move away from the club this summer.

Neither Real nor Juventus managed to strike a deal for Pogba, with United adamant that he would not be sold at any price. Zinedine Zidane was desperate to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu, but is now believed to have turned his attention to Ajax's Donny van de Beek.

Pogba grabbed two assists in the demolition of Chelsea and is now expected to remain with United for the foreseeable future. He has two years remaining on his current contract, and the club have the option for a third, and it appears as though United are not prepared to part ways with him any time soon.