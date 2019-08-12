Paul Pogba Reveals New Nickname for Harry Maguire Following Impressive Man Utd Debut

By 90Min
August 12, 2019

Harry Maguire, who was famously nicknamed 'slabhead' by his former Leicester City teammate Jamie Vardy, has earned a new nickname in the short time he has spent at Manchester United. 

The 26-year-old centre back became the world's most expensive defender when he completed an £80m move to Old Trafford this summer. 

He made an instant impression on his competitive debut too, earning the man of the match award for a sensational performance in United's 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on Sunday. 

It was a bright start to the season for the Red Devils, whose impressive performance has given the United fans belief that they can better last season's underwhelming sixth-place finish. 

Paul Pogba was particularly pleased with Maguire's contribution to the victory, and revealed his new nickname for the towering centre back, as he said, via the Mirror: "I call him [Maguire] 'the beast'.

"Honestly, as you saw, he was really impressive. He is a leader. He fits right in with us in training.

"We talked about controlling the defence well and he has a good understanding with Victor [Lindelof]. It was a very good match to start with from the whole team."

The Red Devils had been heavily linked with Maguire over the last two summers to remedy their defensive woes, with the centre back finally completing a move to United from Leicester City this month.


There were some question marks over his price tag, but he is very much on his way to justifying that after an impressive debut against Chelsea.  


He helped to keep Manchester United's first clean sheet in all competitions since February, while the goalscoring contribution of Marcus Rashford alleviated fears that United might struggle without Romelu Lukaku following his move to Internazionale.

      Modal message