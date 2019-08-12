Picking the Liverpool XI That Should Start Against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool started the 2019/20 Premier League season on fire against newly promoted Norwich City at Anfield on Friday night.

Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Divock Origi along with a Grant Hanley own goal saw the Champions League winners’ triumph 4-1 as they head into the UEFA Super Cup clash against Europa League victors Chelsea full of confidence.

The only major blow from that opening day success was the injury to Golden Glove-winning keeper Alisson, who now faces a period on the sidelines. The remainder of the side that started against the Canaries are all available though for the encounter against Chelsea.

With all this in mind, here is the side Klopp could go with on Wednesday in search of more silverware.

Adrian (GK) – Alisson’s pain is Adrian’s gain, with the new signing in line to start against Chelsea on Wednesday in the Brazilian’s place. Joining the club as a second-choice keeper, Adrian’s chance has come very quickly, and he will hope to impress his new boss in Turkey.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) – The England International had a superb season last term racking up an incredible 12 assists in the Premier League whilst being defensively solid. The 20-year-old has bags of energy and covers the right flank brilliantly.

Joel Matip (CB) – Whilst Joe Gomez started ahead of Matip against Norwich, it is unlikely he will be risked for a third time in ten days. The 28-year-old should, therefore, be given his chance against the Blues.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) – A real leader in the side, the man-mountain has been sensational for the club and was a crucial reason as to why Liverpool won the Champions League in June.

Andrew Robertson (LB) – Robertson, like Alexander-Arnold provides width and pace from defence and was sensational in last year’s campaign. He notched 13 assists in all competitions and is one of the best left backs in the world.

Jordan Henderson (CM) – Captain Henderson keeps on improving under Klopp. His tenacity and drive are now matched with quality and precision on the ball.

Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) – The Netherlands international has grown into his role for Klopp since he signed in 2016. His crowning moment came as he scored twice against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final as the Reds completed a famous comeback.

Naby Keita (CM) – Keita had a stop-start first season as he struggled to be a regular in the midfield. He finished the season strongly before an injury cut his campaign short. It is a big season for the Guinean.

Mohamed Salah (RW) – The 'Egyptian King' is the talisman for Liverpool. Salah grabbed a second Golden Boot last season as he found the net 22 times in the Premier League and will need to produce performances to a similar level this season if Klopp’s men are to challenge again.

Divock Origi (LW) – Origi started and scored against Norwich in Liverpool’s Premier League opener. This will do him no harm in his attempt to keep his place ahead of Sadio Mane who is not yet fully fit after being granted extended leave this summer.

Roberto Firmino (ST) – With 12 Premier League goals last campaign, Firmino will be eager to improve on that this term. The Brazilian started against Norwich and is still the number one striker at the club. Youngster Rhian Brewster can be hopeful of minutes from the bench.