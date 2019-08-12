Premier League: Harry Maguire, Raheem Sterling & Harry Kane Feature in Team of the Week

It may have been a long wait, but Premier League football is well and truly back. We saw plenty of exciting games, and that means there was a number of top individual performances.

However, not everyone can earn a spot in the Team of the Week. So, which lucky players made the cut?

Here's 90min's Team of the Week from gameweek one.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Tom Heaton (GK) - It was a busy Aston Villa debut for Heaton, who shipped three goals in a 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. However, the 33-year-old was far better than that would suggest, making a number of hugely impressive saves which almost won the Villains an unlikely point.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - The spotlight was on Wan-Bissaka after his big-money move to Manchester United, but the youngster definitely stepped up to the plate. Against Chelsea, he was on top form defensively, and could often be seen bombing up the field to join in on United's counter-attacks.

Harry Maguire (CB) - As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said after United's win, Maguire gave United everything they wanted from him. He was a dominant force in defence, with fans cheering on his every touch of the ball, and he was unlucky to not get in on the action in attack. A good start for the Englishman.

Virgil van Dijk (CB) - It should come as no surprise that Van Dijk was one of the top performers from the opening weekend. It was a busy Friday evening for the Liverpool star, who came up against a spirited Norwich City side, but he dealt with the threat with ease. With three tackles and three clearances, the Canaries simply couldn't get past Van Dijk.

Erik Pieters (LB) - Pieters' summer move to Burnley flew under the radar for most fans, but he wasted little time in justifying Sean Dyche's faith in him. The 31-year-old grabbed two assists in the 3-0 win over Southampton and was a huge part of his side's successful start to the campaign.

Midfielders

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Riyad Mahrez (RM) - With Leroy Sane out injured, Mahrez needs to step up his game more than ever before, and he certainly did that in Manchester City's 5-0 win over West Ham United. The Algerian bagged two assists and was involved in everything positive for the Citizens, who ran riot as a result.

Paul Pogba (CM) - After a summer of speculation, Pogba needed a big performance against Chelsea, and he delivered. With two impressive assists, the Frenchman was a dominant force in midfield, and the Blues simply could not deal with his impact at both ends of the field.

Christian Eriksen (CM) - Like Pogba, transfer rumours dominated the summer for Eriksen, but he proved he remains focused to Spurs by netting twice against Villa. He was metronomic in the heart of the pitch and really dragged his side back into the game.

Raheem Sterling (LM) - Sterling has developed into one of the game's finest talents in recent seasons, and he proved that once again against West Ham. He bagged a hat-trick but could have comfortably had a few more, in what was a typically fantastic outing for the winger.

Forwards

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Harry Kane (ST) - August may not be Kane's favourite month of the year, but you wouldn't have guessed that from his performance against Villa. He struck two late goals to save his side's blushes, but had spent the entire game firing shots at Heaton as he looked to shrug off his 'August curse'.





Marcus Rashford (ST) - Operating as a wide striker, Rashford was the epitome of what Solskjaer wanted from United. He attacked with raw pace and power and showcased some real composure to net twice against Chelsea, including an expertly taken penalty. The Blues couldn't cope with Rashford but, on this evidence, there are few defenders in the league who could.