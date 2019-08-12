Serge Aurier Tells Tottenham Teammates He Wants to Leave Amid PSG and Milan Interest

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier wants to leave the north London side before the European transfer window closes on 2 September, with Milan and Paris Saint-Germain both thought to be interested in signing the right back.

French champions PSG are open to the idea of reuniting with the defender they sold to Spurs for £23m two years ago, while Milan will need to be quick if they want to wrap up a deal, with the Serie A window closing on 23 August.

Since his arrival at Spurs, Aurier has had mixed success at the club. The Ivory Coast international has had his fair share of injuries and has only managed to start 22 Premier League matches since he joined.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to Mail Online, Aurier has made his feelings clear to his teammates, signifying that he would be open to a move abroad. However, following Kieran Trippier's £20m move to Atletico Madrid, manager Mauricio Pochettino may not sanction the move.





With the English transfer window now closed, Spurs would be unable to bring in a replacement for Aurier, leaving Pochettino with little depth at right back.





Should a move come to fruition, Tottenham would only have two senior right backs left in their squad in Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth. However, these youngsters have little first-team experience and Foyth is out injured and isn't expected back in training until September.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Aurier has fallen out of favour at Spurs, with his last appearance coming in the Champions League victory last March against Borussia Dortmund.





He found himself on the bench in Tottenham's Premier League opener against Aston Villa with Kyle Walker-Peters seemingly Mauricio Pochettino's first choice at right back.