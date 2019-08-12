Top Stat Shows Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Should Be Considered One of Gunners' Best Ever Signings

In recent years, we have seen countless players fail to adjust to life in the Premier League. Many arrive in England with huge expectations, but simply cannot produce the goods. Fortunately for Arsenal fans, the same cannot be said for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese international led the line for Arsenal during their 1-0 win over Newcastle United, netting the only goal of the game to get his pursuit of the Golden Boot off to the perfect start.

The game was Aubameyang's 50th in the Premier League, bringing his 33rd goal in the English top flight – the best return of any player in Arsenal colours in their first half-century of matches.

The only players to have scored more than him through their first 50 Premier League appearances are Alan Shearer (41), Andrew Cole (41), Mohamed Salah (35) and Kevin Phillips (34) – pretty good company to keep.

He had already moved well ahead of the tallies of Gunners legends Thierry Henry and Ian Wright, who managed 30 and 24 goals respectively in their opening 50 outings for the club.

50 – Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is set to play his 50th Premier League game for @Arsenal – the Gabon international has already netted at least two more goals than any other Gunner through their first 50 games for the club in the competition. Superhero. #NEWARS pic.twitter.com/I6g7hAocvp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 11, 2019

Aubameyang managed an incredible haul of 22 goals last season, helping him finish as joint winner of the Golden Boot award alongside Liverpool duo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Alongside strike partner Alexandre Lacazette, Aubameyang has been vital to Arsenal's hopes of securing Champions League football in recent seasons. However, despite his goals, the Gunners could only manage a fifth-placed finish last year.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The hope is that Aubameyang will continue to score goals, and the recent arrivals of Nicolas Pepe and Dani Ceballos will help Arsenal take that next step towards Champions League qualification.