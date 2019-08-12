Valencia Confirm Signing of Manchester City Outcast Eliaquim Mangala on Two-Year Deal

Valencia have confirmed the signing of forgotten Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala, as the 28-year-old joins the Spanish side on a two-year deal.

The French defender didn't feature at all for City last season, with his last competitive appearance coming in February 2018, in a loan spell with Everton that was blighted by a horror knee injury that kept him sidelined for almost nine months.

By the time he returned to fitness at his parent club, City had taken monumental strides forward under Pep Guardiola, and he found himself behind a raft of senior central defenders such as Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order.

He has since appeared sporadically for the Under-23 side, but it seemed inevitable that his departure would come sooner rather than later, and he now heads to Valencia for a second spell after spending the 2016/17 season on loan with Los Che.

A Valencia statement on the signing simply reads: "Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Eliaquim Mangala that results in the French defender becoming a Valencia CF player until June 30, 2021. Pending the completion of the definitive paperwork."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

If he can rediscover the form that earned him his £40m move from Porto to City back in 2015, then it may prove to be an astute signing for the Copa del Rey champions.





He will compete for places with the established central defensive duo of Gabriel Paulista and Ezequiel Garay, as well as his up-and-coming countryman Mouctar Diakhaby.