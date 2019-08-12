Zinedine Zidane Suggests Real Madrid's Transfer Business Is Done But Leaves Door Open to Exits

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has insisted that his squad will not change before they begin their La Liga campaign against Celta Vigo on Saturday, but added that he could not rule out any departures.

Los Blancos had been heavily pursuing Manchester United's Paul Pogba all summer, whilst they are thought to have recently turned their attention to Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek following the closure of the English transfer window.

However, speaking after his side's pre-season defeat against Roma on Sunday (via AS), Zidane suggested that there will be no more new arrivals this summer, and his squad must now be prepared to begin their La Liga season.

He said: "The preseason is over. What we want is to start La Liga. There will be plenty of important matches for us. We are here with the template we have. We are only thinking about the players we have now. Our mind is just thinking about Saturday.

"The reality is that we have this squad and I am ready to fight with my players. We must start training on Tuesday for the next game.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"I repeat again: we have this squad and we are going to play next week. These are the players I have and that's that."

However, when asked about the potential departures of both Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, Zidane refused to rule anything out, but insisted that he is still prepared to rely on both if they remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Anything can happen before 2nd September. James is a player registered with us. He has not featured in either game, but that may change," Zidane added.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

"Until 2nd August, anything can happen, but that's the same for all the teams. In the end, I will always count on a Real Madrid player, until 2nd September you can ask about any player and my answer will always be the same.

"This is my squad, I count on my players 100%. There's nothing else."