Barcelona are still no closer to reaching an agreement for Neymar this summer despite holding face-to-face talks with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Both clubs have been locked in negotiations for a number of weeks as the Ligue 1 champions look to offload Neymar, while Real Madrid have also shown interest in signing the Brazil international this summer.

Barça officials traveled to the French capital to try and accelerate talks with Paris Saint-Germain, but RMC Sport insists that a deal is still no closer to being completed as the club are digging their heels in over the proposed transfer.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balagué claims that as things stand, Barcelona are prepared to offer Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitić as part of an initial loan deal which would also include an obligation to buy Neymar next year for €100m.

ESPN have also come out with the same claim, with both adding that PSG want Coutinho, Portugal international Nélson Semedo - who is deemed to be unsellable by Barcelona - and cash as part of the move this summer.

NEYMAR Update: 1st meeting of clubs ends with no agreement. #FCB happy to offer Coutinho/Rakitic, and proposed loan (plus player) with option to buy next season of around €100m. #PSG want money + Coutinho & Semedo.



Neymar's potential move away from the Parc des Princes is further complicated by the two clubs having a well-documented dislike for each other, something which saw Real Madrid enter the fray thanks to their good working relationship with PSG.

While that's the current state of affairs from those closest to the deal, rumors have also been doing the rounds which claim Neymar could actually undergo a medical with Barcelona as early as Friday thanks to a breakthrough in negotiations.

That specific rumor comes from PSG insiders Paris United (via Sport) who, despite often being right on the money when it comes to the inner workings of the club, are stating the polar opposite of what the rest of the media in France and Spain are claiming is going on.

It looks most likely that Neymar's immediate future will be with Paris Saint-Germain unless one side starts to cave in negotiations, or unless Real Madrid suddenly find suitors for their biggest earners and finance a deal that way.