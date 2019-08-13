Dejan Lovren Agrees Contract Terms With Roma Amid Liverpool Exit Talk

Dejan Lovren has reportedly accepted a contract offer worth almost €3m-a-year from Serie A giants Roma, meaning the transfer now only hinges on Liverpool consenting in the defender's exit and agreeing a fee.

As a result of injury problems and the form of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Lovren has fallen down the pecking order to fourth choice centre back in Jurgen Klopp's plans at Anfield.

While earlier reports suggested the 30-year-old's wages could prove a stumbling block, Sky Sport Italia, via Calcio Mercato, claim Lovren is happy with Roma's offer, but his switch to Italy is being held up by a disagreement over his valuation.

The report claims that Liverpool initially requested €28m (£26m) for the defender but have since dropped that down to just €20m (£18.5m). However, this sum is still considered to be too large for Roma.

At 30, and with under two years left on his current deal, Roma evidently feel that Lovren is not worth what they are being asked to pay.

The centre back, who was a World Cup finalist in 2018, is willing to take a substantial wage cut in order to seal his move, showing his own preference to leave Liverpool.

As the transfer window in England has now shut Liverpool will not be able to bring in a replacement for the experienced defender until January, which may prevent them from sanctioning a sale. Although, the rise of youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg may mitigate Lovren's exit.

As for Roma, their current central defensive options are considerably weaker then Liverpool's and Lovren would expect to start in the Italian capital in the absence of Kostas Manolas.