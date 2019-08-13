Eliaquim Mangala Leaves Man City for Valencia on Free Transfer

Elaquim Mangala struggled to validate his price tag in his time at Manchester City.

By 90Min
August 13, 2019

Manchester City have confirmed that center back Eliaquim Mangala has joined La Liga outfit Valencia CF on a permanent deal.

The 28-year-old has spent the last three years out on loan, initially joining Valencia in 2016, before most recently going on to spend time with Everton.

Despite returning to Manchester City with time still left on his contract, the club have now announced that Mangala has been allowed to complete a permanent move to Valencia on a free transfer.

"Valencia CF have reached an agreement with Eliaquim Mangala," Valencia said in an official statement. "The French defender signed his contract on Tuesday to join the club through to June 30th 2021."

Mangala, who initially joined City in a £40m deal from FC Porto, becomes the club's 10th first-team player to leave on a permanent basis, while promising goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has left to join Nottingham Forrest on a season-long loan.

The former France international only made 79 first-team appearances during a five-year spell at Etihad Stadium, although he did go on to win a Premier League title and two FA Cup crowns during his spell in the north west.

Mangala will be joined by former Premier League stars Francis Coquelin, Gabriel Paulista and Rodrigo at the Mestalla this season, with the club looking to have as much depth as possible following their qualifications for this season's UEFA Champions League.

