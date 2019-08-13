Frank Lampard Reveals N'Golo Kante Picked Up Yet Another Injury During Man Utd Cameo

By 90Min
August 13, 2019

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has revealed that N'Golo Kante suffered yet another injury during the club's disastrous 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League opener, potentially ruling him out of the Super Cup clash with Liverpool.

Lampard was speaking to the press the day before this European 'final' in Istanbul, Turkey, where his side of Europa League champions will take on Jurgen Klopp's Champions League winners.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 41-year-old was asked once more about his team selection from that league encounter, and how it could affect his starting XI for the Reds clash, with Kante a somewhat surprising omission on Sunday, even if he had been struggling with injury since the Europa League final in May. 

And, responding to those questions, as quoted by football.london, the tactician explained: "Kante was purely because he had an injury. I am very aware of how important he is."

He then revealed: "He picked up another small injury in the game, so we are assessing that."

While revealing that a decision had not yet been made on the Frenchman, Lampard also offered an update on injured duo Willian and Antonio Rudiger, saying: 

"Kante has a small injury and I will make a decision with that with him. Willian and Rudiger are here and they are in different stages. Willian is not far from fit, to put him in a high-intensity match is tough. He will be working through this week on fitness. Tomorrow he will be on the bench, same with Rudiger."

As for question marks over the players selected against United, particularly Mason Mount, who came in for some criticism from Jose Mourinho, Lampard declared: "With Mason Mount, I don’t like to compare, particularly with myself, I can talk about him myself and he has a great work ethic and it’s important about how we want to play. Scoring goals he will step up levels as he develops, I’m a huge fan of his.

"I pick the best team to win the game, regardless of age. Mount deserves his chance on merit, I won’t fear to play young players."

As for a change in tactics going into Wednesday's game, the former midfielder said: "In terms of how we set up, I really liked some of our aggressive off the ball work. We have to be adaptable and respect the strengths of our opponents. There may be subtle changes to our approach."

