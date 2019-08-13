Hearts Confirm Loan Signing of Manchester United Keeper Joel Pereira

Hearts have announced the loan signing of Manchester United keeper Joel Pereira for the 2019/20 season.

The 23-year-old, who joined the United academy from Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax back in 2012, has played just three times for the Red Devils' senior team and has enjoyed loan spells at Rochdale, Portuguese sides Belenenses SAD and Vitoria Setubal as well as Belgium's KV Kortrijk.



✍️ Hearts have completed the loan signing of @ManUtd goalkeeper Joel Pereira, subject to international clearance.



➡️ https://t.co/KwVXXMc9gl pic.twitter.com/OhTNKSVsRo — Heart of Midlothian (@JamTarts) August 13, 2019

And now, as confirmed by Hearts on their official website, Pereira has joined the Scottish side. A statement on the signing reads: "Hearts have completed the loan signing of Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira, subject to international clearance.

"The 23-year-old has joined the Jambos on a season-long loan deal.

"Swiss-born, the 6ft 2' keeper has been capped 16 times for Portugal U21s and was selected for Portugal’s 2016 Olympic Games squad alongside the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes."

After running through his career at Old Trafford, the club confirmed: "Joel will now compete for the No. 1 jersey at Tynecastle and could be available for selection ahead of the Jambos’ Betfred Cup 2nd Round tie against Motherwell on Friday night."

The Premier League side have also confirmed Pereira's temporary departure, explaining: "The 23-year-old is to spend the campaign in Scotland in order to hopefully obtain regular first-team football and continue his development between the posts."

They later added: "United defender Demi Mitchell has benefited from two stints with the Tynecastle outfit, working under manager Craig Levein, and it is hoped Joel will also prove a success in Edinburgh."

Pereira was a present figure during United's pre-season tour of Australia, playing in both the clashes against Perth Glory and Leeds United.

