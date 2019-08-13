Hirving Lozano Nearing €42m Napoli Move as Partenopei Offer Contract to Fernando Llorente

Napoli are closing in on the signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano and they hope to follow that up with a move for former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente.

The Partenopei have pushed to get a deal for Lozano over the line after missing out on Real Madrid's James Rodriguez, with the Mexican thought to be nearing a move to Italy.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to claim that Napoli's deal for Lozano will be finalised 'in the coming days', whilst adding that the club have also offered a contract to Llorente, who is a free agent following his departure from Spurs.

On Lozano, Romano has previously revealed that Napoli have agreed to pay the winger's €42m release clause, so they are looking to save some money with a move for Llorente.

The towering Spaniard was released by Spurs this summer and has been linked with a number of teams in both La Liga and the Serie A, but it appears as though Napoli are eager to fend off the competition and strike a deal for the 34-year-old.

As it stands, Napoli have just Dries Mertens and Arkadiusz Milik as strikers, so a move for Llorente certainly makes sense, given he would likely be prepared to operate as a reserve option in Naples.

He previously spent two years with Juventus between 2013 and 2015, managing to rack up 23 goals in 66 Serie A appearances, and this experience of the league could be vital to Napoli as they push to topple Maurizio Sarri's side.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Napoli have been busy in the transfer market this summer, spending heavily on the likes of Kostas Manolas, Alex Meret and Eljif Elmas, and they look set to continue that trend if they can get the deal for Lozano over the line.