Liverpool Facing Another Injury Crisis as Naby Keita Limps Out of UEFA Super Cup Training

By 90Min
August 13, 2019

Liverpool could be about to lose their second first-team player to injury in just a matter of days after Naby Keita hobbled out of training with a suspected muscle problem, following on from Alisson Becker's calf strain against Norwich City.

The Reds are in Istanbul ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea, with a handful of selection problems already in Jürgen Klopp's squad which look set to continue until the international break next month.

The latest has come in the form of Guinea international Keita, who was forced off straight down the tunnel during a training session in Turkey alongside a club physio.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has a well-documented history of injury problems throughout his career in Salzburg and Leipzig, and The Mirror's David Maddock has suggested that Keita's latest problem could be part of a reoccurring problem.

Joining the club in a £54m move last summer, Keita has only gone on to make 34 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, including most recently in the club's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

The club are yet to comment on Keita's suspected injury, but it could force the midfielder out until next month alongside goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool are already set to use back-up Adrian for up to the next three Premier League matches, which includes trips to Southampton and Burnley but most crucially their home match against Unai Emery's Arsenal.

Although Keita's potential absence won't be a direct threat for Klopp's first-team, as he's never been able to nail down a starting spot at Anfield, Liverpool will once again look light in midfield if the Guinean is ruled out for a lengthy period of time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made an important return to the senior side already, but winger Sadio Mane is still returning to full fitness after his involvement with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message