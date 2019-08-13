Liverpool Facing Another Injury Crisis as Naby Keita Limps Out of UEFA Super Cup Training

Liverpool could be about to lose their second first-team player to injury in just a matter of days after Naby Keita hobbled out of training with a suspected muscle problem, following on from Alisson Becker's calf strain against Norwich City.

The Reds are in Istanbul ahead of the UEFA Super Cup final against Chelsea, with a handful of selection problems already in Jürgen Klopp's squad which look set to continue until the international break next month.

The latest has come in the form of Guinea international Keita, who was forced off straight down the tunnel during a training session in Turkey alongside a club physio.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has a well-documented history of injury problems throughout his career in Salzburg and Leipzig, and The Mirror's David Maddock has suggested that Keita's latest problem could be part of a reoccurring problem.

Joining the club in a £54m move last summer, Keita has only gone on to make 34 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions, including most recently in the club's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

The club are yet to comment on Keita's suspected injury, but it could force the midfielder out until next month alongside goalkeeper Alisson.

Liverpool are already set to use back-up Adrian for up to the next three Premier League matches, which includes trips to Southampton and Burnley but most crucially their home match against Unai Emery's Arsenal.

He walked off with a physio and went straight down the tunnel, which suggests it's not the best news, and could be an injury recurrence. — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) August 13, 2019

Although Keita's potential absence won't be a direct threat for Klopp's first-team, as he's never been able to nail down a starting spot at Anfield, Liverpool will once again look light in midfield if the Guinean is ruled out for a lengthy period of time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made an important return to the senior side already, but winger Sadio Mane is still returning to full fitness after his involvement with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.