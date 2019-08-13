Man Utd Starlet Daniel James Discusses 'Dream Come True' After Debut Goal & adidas Partnership

Manchester United winger Daniel James is enjoying something of a fairytale right now, with his summer transfer from Swansea and goalscoring Premier League debut followed by a brand new personal sponsorship with adidas.





James was on the verge of a move from Swansea to Leeds at the start of the year, but he has typified the new look Manchester United since emerging as a surprise target in May and the 21-year-old’s electric speed and raw energy blew away fans during pre-season.

The Wales international didn’t start the opening game of the new Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday, but he came off the bench and added the fourth goal after being fed by Paul Pogba to cap a huge statement win for the club.

“For me it has not settled in yet - to come on, to score at a place like this, to make my debut, it is the first time I have played here, so to score is a dream come true…To come on and to score, you couldn't write it,” James told MUTV after the final whistle on Sunday.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

“The atmosphere when I came on was amazing. I think the fans were amazing. They stuck with us throughout. It has been shown everywhere we went on pre-season; the fans have been amazing and then again here. To score here is a dream come true.”

The following evening, James proudly announced that he is now partnered with adidas.

“Delighted to sign with adidas football. It’s been a brilliant couple of days!” the player wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him signing the contract with a huge smile on his face.

United have been partnered with adidas since 2015 in a kit deal thought to be worth $1bn over 10 years, making it among the most lucrative of its kind in the world.