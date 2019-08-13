Marcelo Bielsa Intending to Include Eddie Nketiah for Carabao Cup Tie With Salford

Marcelo Bielsa has promised to include new arrival Eddie Nketiah ahead of Leeds' Carabao Cup first round tie with Salford City.

The 20-year-old completed a deadline day loan move to Elland Road from Arsenal, and has spent the last few days settling in with his new teammates ahead of making his debut.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Now, speaking before the game, as quoted by Leeds Live, Bielsa confirmed the 19-year-old would play some part in the knockout fixture: “I don'’t know how many minutes, but the player will be involved.

“Friday and Saturday he did some evaluations, tests. Yesterday he did real football training, same as today. He trained normal with the group."

Nketiah is likely to feature prominently for Leeds this season, but will first need to up his fitness levels before the Argentine unleashes him on the Championship.

Fellow new arrival Illan Meslier made the substitutes bench against Nottingham Forest last weekend, but Nketiah failed to make the squad for the 1-1 draw.

George Wood/GettyImages

The Whites will be hoping to replicate their Championship form last season, where Bielsa took his side to the brink of promotion - only to lose to Derby in a tense two-legged playoff semi-final.

They will first have to worry about overcoming Salford City, who earned promotion to the Football League last year for the first time.

Owned by a number of Manchester United stars, including Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs and now David Beckham, the Ammies have lofty aspirations ahead of the new season - with back-to-back promotions likely to be this season's aspirations, as well as a giant-killing run in both the Carabao and FA Cups