Mauro Icardi Holding Out for Juventus Despite Roma & Monaco Interest

Inter striker Mauro Icardi reportedly only has eyes for Juventus, despite receiving interest from both Roma and Monaco.

The outcast Argentine striker has been shopped around all summer by the Nerazzurri, with the club hoping he could be used as a makeweight in the deal for Romelu Lukaku. Ultimately, Antonio Conte and co relented, stumping up the €80m fee outright, and handing the Belgian Icardi's number nine shirt.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

If it wasn't clear already, it is now - Inter don't want Icardi at the club. The good news is that, according to various reports from including Gianluca Di Marzio, both Roma and Monaco are interested in taking him off their hands before Italy's 23 August transfer deadline.

La Lupa have been chasing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain throughout this window, but his rejections have been forthright, and they have thus turned their attention to the beleaguered Argentine.

It is understood they have now overtaken Napoli in the running for Icardi, after spending all of Monday in negotiations, with a swap deal involving Edin Dzeko on the table, as well as an €8m-a-year pay package in the capital. With Inter still holding out for between €55m and €60m, even with Dzeko in the deal, the Romans would still likely have to cough up something close to €40m.



As for Monaco, they have similarly made a formal approach for the forward, despite the 'imminent' signing of Wissam Ben Yedder from Sevilla. Meanwhile, Napoli's efforts have been curtailed by their pursuit of Hirving Lozano, and they would likely need to get rid of Arkadiusz Milik before swooping for Icardi.



The bad news for Inter is that, according to Sportitalia, the erstwhile number nine only has eyes for Juve as it stands, making all that interest futile. Clearly, though, there is more to come in this saga.

