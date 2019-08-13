Newcastle in Talks With Sean Longstaff (& His Brother Matty) Over Huge New Long-Term Contract

Newcastle United have opened talks with Sean Longstaff over a bumper new contract, after a summer of speculation saw him linked with a move to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene at St James' Park last season, becoming a first-team regular in central midfield after a number of spirited, all action performances.

As a result, he was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer, though talk died down after the Magpies slapped a reported £50m price tag on his head - United were only willing to pay up to £20m.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Now, as reported by The Times, talks over a new deal are underway for Longstaff - as well as for his brother Matty - as Newcastle look to tie down one of their most promising assets to a long-term deal.





Longstaff featured 11 times in last season's Premier League campaign, scoring his first goal for the club against Burnley before a knee injury curtailed his season. The academy graduate did more than enough in that time to announce himself, though, earning praise from well respected pundits within the game.





He only signed a new four-year deal in December, but this new deal will reportedly bring his pay in line with the club's top earner, fellow central midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

His younger brother Matthew is also very well thought of at Newcastle, and the 19-year-old midfielder is rumoured to be entering the final year of his first ever professional contract.

A new deal for the pair will be seen as a positive move from Newcastle's beleaguered supporters, who have endured another summer of negative headlines following the departure of the much loved Rafa Benitez in June.





Elsewhere, Andy Carroll, who rejoined his boyhood club for free this summer, is targeting a second debut against Liverpool in September, as he battles to regain fitness after signing a one-year incentivised deal.