Alex Iwobi Reveals Reasons for Leaving Arsenal Following Shock Deadline Day Move

By 90Min
August 14, 2019

Alex Iwobi has disclosed his reasons for joining Everton, following his move from boyhood club Arsenal. 

The Nigerian international completed a surprising £40m transfer to Goodison Park on deadline day, despite being with the Gunners since he was just eight years old. 

Iwobi shed some light on his decision to depart north London during a recent interview with the Evening Standard.

Iwobi said of his time at the Emirates Stadium that: "I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton."


He went on to reveal that he hopes his time in the north west would allow him to: "take on a bit more responsibility and add something to the team as well."

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/GettyImages

If Iwobi is to be afforded the added responsibility that he craves, he will first have to improve on his offensive output. Although Iwobi made 149 appearances for the Arsenal first team over a six-year period, he only managed 15 goals and 27 assists. 


However, Marco Silva has a good track record of developing attacking players, and can count the improvement of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as two recent success stories. 

Iwobi was effusive in his praise for Silva, stating: "The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him. Hopefully he can do the same for, not just me, but Moise Kean and a few others that came as well."

The Nigerian was not considered fit for selection last Saturday as the Toffees slumped to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League fixture, but Iwobi conducted his first training session for his new club on Wednesday.

This should put the 23-year-old in contention to be included in the Everton squad that will be looking to bounce back against Watford this weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message