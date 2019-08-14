Alex Iwobi Reveals Reasons for Leaving Arsenal Following Shock Deadline Day Move

Alex Iwobi has disclosed his reasons for joining Everton, following his move from boyhood club Arsenal.

The Nigerian international completed a surprising £40m transfer to Goodison Park on deadline day, despite being with the Gunners since he was just eight years old.

Iwobi on joining Everton: "The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me: ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player" pic.twitter.com/4X5ZuiiJVq — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 14, 2019

Iwobi shed some light on his decision to depart north London during a recent interview with the Evening Standard.

Iwobi said of his time at the Emirates Stadium that: "I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton."





He went on to reveal that he hopes his time in the north west would allow him to: "take on a bit more responsibility and add something to the team as well."

MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/GettyImages

If Iwobi is to be afforded the added responsibility that he craves, he will first have to improve on his offensive output. Although Iwobi made 149 appearances for the Arsenal first team over a six-year period, he only managed 15 goals and 27 assists.





However, Marco Silva has a good track record of developing attacking players, and can count the improvement of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin as two recent success stories.

Iwobi was effusive in his praise for Silva, stating: "The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him. Hopefully he can do the same for, not just me, but Moise Kean and a few others that came as well."

The Nigerian was not considered fit for selection last Saturday as the Toffees slumped to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League fixture, but Iwobi conducted his first training session for his new club on Wednesday.

This should put the 23-year-old in contention to be included in the Everton squad that will be looking to bounce back against Watford this weekend.