Carabao Cup Roundup: AFC Wimbledon Beaten By MK Dons & Eddie Nketiah Scores on His Leeds Debut

Another chapter was written in the bitter rivalry between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon in this year's Carabao Cup first round tie at Kingsmeadow.

It was a match that ebbed and flowed, with the hosts taking the lead early on. However, an equaliser from MK Dons meant the sides entered half-time all square. Another goal for the visitors in the 50th minute looked like it would be the winner for Paul Tisdale's side.

However, a last minute equaliser from Luke O'Neill sent the match into penalties. Yet, it was a day to forget for Wimbledon's Joe Pigott, who missed a penalty in normal time and during the shootout as MK Dons went on to win 4-2.

This won't be the last instalment of the bitter rivalry as MK Dons promotion back to League One means the two sides will face each other at least two more times during the current campaign, giving Wimbledon some much needed opportunities for revenge.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield will be disappointed with their early exit at the hands of Lincoln City. It was a cagey affair at the John Smith's Stadium with the League One side grabbing the only goal of the game. The Terriers are struggling to adapt to life back in the football league, as they are yet to win a game this season.

The other big upsets of the round were both delivered on penalties. Championship sides Middlesbrough and Brentford couldn't progress as they were dumped out by League Two opponents.

Cambridge United managed to take the match at Griffin Park to penalties courtesy of a 1-1 draw, where they went on to win the shootout 5-4. While Boro also failed to make the most of the home advantage, losing 4-2 on penalties to Crewe Alexandra.

There were some tasty all-Championship affairs that took place up and down the country. The pick of the bunch came at Loftus Road where Queens Park Rangers booked their place in the second round. It looked like Bristol City were going to progress until an 86th minute penalty from Ryan Manning levelled the match, but QPR went on to win 5-4 on penalties.

Promotion hopefuls West Bromwich Albion crashed out at the first time of asking to fellow Championship opposition Millwall. Albion went ahead but were helpless as goals from Tom Bradshaw and Aiden O'Brien sent The Lions through.

Meanwhile, Stoke picked up their first win of the season, beating Wigan 1-0 away from home. While Championship sides Barnsely and Charlton Athletic both fell to lower league opponents in the form of Carlisle United and Forest Green Rovers respectively.

It was a great occasion for Salford City, who drew one of the biggest clubs possible in their first ever League Cup match. Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United travelled to the Peninsula Stadium in a match that saw much of the Class of '92, and even Sir Alex Ferguson, in the stands.

An Eddie Nketiah debut strike put Leeds one up, before two second half goals sealed the result for the Championship side, who will face Stoke in the next round.

Financially struggling Bolton Wanderers lost out to Rochdale, while Bury had yet another match postponed, bringing the club ever closer to administration.

Here is the confirmed Carabao Cup Round Two draw.



The competition's second round ties will be held on August 27 and with the introduction of a number of Premier League clubs there are some cracking fixtures. Leicester travel to St. James' Park to face Steve Bruce's Newcastle, while Lincoln will be hoping to cause another upset as they host Everton.