Dejan Lovren Left Out of Liverpool's Super Cup Squad Amid Rumours of Roma Move

August 14, 2019

Dejan Lovren has been left out of Liverpool's travelling squad for Wednesday's Super Cup final against Chelsea, with the Croatian thought to be on the verge of joining Roma.

After falling out of favour at Anfield, Lovren is thought to be incredibly keen on a move to the Serie A side, with a recent report suggesting he has already agreed personal terms ahead of a potential summer switch.

Liverpool confirmed their squad on their official website, insisting that Lovren has been left out due to illness and not because of any imminent move.

During Jurgen Klopp's pre-match press conference ahead of the meeting with Chelsea, the boss was asked specifically whether Lovren's absence was related to the transfer speculation, but Klopp was very quick to brush off the speculation.

He said: "No idea. His absence is because he is ill. We will see what happens in general, not only with this."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

It is thought that Liverpool are prepared to part ways with Lovren, but only if they receive a suitable offer of around £15m. Roma are yet to lodge such a bid, prompting Lovren to ask club officials to lower their asking price to help get this move over the line,

According to The Telegraph, the two sides are getting closer to agreeing a deal, and there is a real belief that everything will be sorted out before the Serie A transfer window closes on 23 August.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

He is believed to have accepted that his time in Liverpool is over, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ahead of him in the pecking order, and the 30-year-old is keen to find somewhere where he can play regularly.

Lovren was restricted to just 18 appearances in all competitions last season, with a combination of injuries and poor form seeing him struggle to force his way into Klopp's plans, and it looks like his time at Anfield could be coming to an end.

