Liverpool vs. Chelsea Live Stream, TV: How to Watch UEFA Super Cup 2019

How to watch Chelsea face Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday, August 14. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 14, 2019

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. Kickoff from BJK Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

The UEFA Super Cup is played each year between the winner of the winner the the Champions League and the winner of the Europa League. Liverpool beat Tottenham for tits sixth Champions League title on June 1, and Chelsea won the Europe League with a victory over Arsenal on May 29.

Chelsea is 0–2 in its last two Super Cup matches. The club lost to Bayern Munich in 2013 and Atletico Madrid in 2012. Liverpool has won the Super Cup twice in the last 20 years, defeating CSKA Moscow in 2005 and Bayern Munich in 2001.  

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m.

TV: TNT, TUDN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here. You can also watch the entire original series Exploring Planet Fútbol, with episodes spanning Iceland, Germany, Japan and Argentina.

