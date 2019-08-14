Manchester United Given Huge January Boost in Pursuit of €100m-Rated Star

Manchester United's hopes of signing England wonderkid Jadon Sancho have taken a boost, as it's been reported that Borussia Dortmund may be forced to cash-in on the winger sooner rather than later.

Sancho had a sterling 2018/19 campaign for Dortmund, bagging 12 goals and laying on 14 assists during a season in which Der BVB pushed Bayern all the way for the Bundesliga title, before eventually falling short.

The winger looks set to stay in Germany during this transfer window, but the Red Devils are preparing to launch another bid for the 19-year-old in January.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Man Utd have expressed an interest in the ex-Manchester City player and their position has been strengthened following an interview given by Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Watzke admitted that it would be difficult for the German side to keep hold of Sancho for much longer.





“There aren’t many 19-year-olds with such a potential. He is also not a player from the region or one who would have any connection to it.





“When you have a player like Jadon Sancho, you must reassess the situation every single year. Everything else would not be honest. If a foreign player is not convinced that the club is right for him at the exact time, it just does not make any sense.”

Sancho joined Dortmund from Man Utd's neighbours Man City in 2017 for a fee of around £9m, due to the youngster's frustration over the lack of first-team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Sancho's worth is now more than ten times the fee received by the Citizens, but the Red Devils will not be put off signing one of the world's hottest properties.