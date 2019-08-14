Norwich vs Newcastle Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Buy Tickets, Kick Off Time & Team News

Norwich host Newcastle in their first Premier League game at Carrow Road since 2016 as both sides look to recover from opening weekend defeats. Both Daniel Farke and Steve Bruce would have been targeting this game as an opportunity for three points, following far more difficult games against Liverpool and Arsenal respectively on matchday one.

The Canaries will need to be more defensively stable after being blown away in the first half at Anfield, while Newcastle will need to show more bite after failing to lay a glove on Arsenal.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 17 August What Time Is Kick Off? 15.00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Carrow Road TV Channel/Live Stream Sky Sports Soccer Saturday Referee? Stuart Atwell

Where to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the game are, as ever, available on both team's official club websites, though membership is required in order to purchase. In terms of resale, both teams provide the option to make season tickets available for others to use, if a supporter is unable to attend the game themselves.

Team News

Christoph Zimmerman will be out for Norwich as he continues his recovery from knee surgery but Farke is hopeful Timm Klose will be fit to make his first appearance of the season. Louis Thompson and Alexander Tettey are set to miss out again with injuries.

Newcastle will be missing defenders Florian Lejeune and DeAndre Yedlin while Andy Carroll is also not fit enough to make his first start for the club since returning to Tyneside. Jonjo Shelvey is expected to return despite being taken off against Arsenal after picking up a knock.

New signings Allan Saint-Maximin, Jetro Willems and Emil Krafth will all hope to make their first starts for the club.

Predicted Line-Ups



Norwich Krul; Aarons, Klose, Godfrey, Lewis; Vrancic Trybull; Buendia, Stiepermann, Cantwell; Pukki. Newcastle Dubravka; Schar, Lascelles, Dummett; Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff, Ritchie; Almiron, Joelinton.

Head to Head Record



There's always been goals in recent meetings between the two sides. The last time they faced off in 2017 it finished in a 2-2 draw in the Championship. The earlier fixture in September saw Newcastle triumph 4-3, with goals in the 95th minute from Yoan Gouffran and the 96th minute from Dwight Gayle flipping the game on its head.

Their most recent Premier League meetings also saw end-to-end encounters. Georginio Wijnaldum scored four goals as Newcastle ran out 6-2 winners at St. James' Park, but Norwich got revenge later in the season as Martin Olsson scored a last-minute strike to make it 3-2 in a relegation six pointer. Despite this, both sides would end the 2015/16 season dropping into the Championship.

In their last 10 meetings, Norwich have won two and Newcastle have won five.



Recent Form



Norwich took home a lot of plaudits, but no points, after their 4-1 loss to Liverpool in the first game of the Premier League season. They gave the European champions much to worry about with some courageous attacks and were eventually rewarded in the second half with Teemu Pukki's well taken goal.

The concern for Farke was how easy it was for Liverpool to get through them. Already it feels as though their Premier League survival will depend on whether they can be more robust defensively while maintaining their adventurous style of play.

Newcastle, on the other hand, looked toothless against an Arsenal side which were there for the taking on Sunday. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal after 58 minutes was enough for the three points, with Newcastle subsequently failing to test Bernd Leno. They'll need far more going forward if they are to pick up their first points of the season.

Here's a look at each sides last five results:

Norwich Newcastle Liverpool 4-1 Norwich (9/8) Newcastle 0-1 Arsenal (11/8) Norwich 1-0 Toulouse (3/8) Newcastle 2-1 AS Saint Etienne (3/8) Norwich 1-4 Atlanta (30/7) Hibernian 1-3 Newcastle (30/7) Luton Town 1-5 Norwich (27/7) Preston North End 2-1 Newcastle (27/7) Norwich 1-3 Brentford (24/7) Newcastle 1-0 West Ham (20/7)

Prediction



Both sides will be keen to get their season's up and running but it's likely neither will have enough to overcome their opponent.

Norwich will attempt to control the ball and impress the home fans, but if they're half as naive as they were last week, Newcastle could expose them on the counter-attack.

Prediction: Norwich 1-1 Newcastle