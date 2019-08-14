Super Cup Team News: Liverpool vs Chelsea - Confirmed Lineups

The 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea will be the first all English meeting in the competition’s history.

Five of the last six UEFA Super Cup trophies have been lifted by the reigning Champions League winners (Real Madrid in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Bayern Munich in 2013 and Barcelona in 2015), with the only exception being Atlético Madrid (Europa League winners) beating Real Madrid 4-2 in 2018.

This will be the first meeting between Liverpool and Chelsea in European competition since April 2009 in the Champions League, when the two sides played out a 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge in the quarter-final second leg (Chelsea progressed to the semi-final 7-5 on aggregate).

Liverpool have won just one of their last six matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D3 L2), winning the last such contest between the two sides in the Premier League back in April (2-0), courtesy of goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea have scored in 18 of their last 19 games against Liverpool in all competitions (24 goals in total), with the only exception being a 2-0 defeat at Anfield the last time the two sides met.

Liverpool will be looking to win back-to-back games against Chelsea for the first time since November 2011, under manager Kenny Dalglish (a run of four consecutive victories against the Blues across all competitions, three of which under Dalglish).

Since joining Liverpool in October 2015, Jurgen Klopp has won three of his nine matches against Chelsea in all competitions (D4 L2), including just one of the last six (D3 L2).

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard appeared and started in two of the three UEFA Super Cup finals the Blues have contested, losing 4-1 against Atlético Madrid in 2012 and losing 5-4 on penalties against Bayern Munich in 2013 (2-2 AET), despite converting his own spot kick.





Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored five goals in his last eight matches in all competitions against Chelsea, with three of those being scored in European competition with Basel.

Olivier Giroud was the top scorer in the UEFA Europa League last season, netting 11 goals for Chelsea on their way to lifting the trophy; since his arrival in England, the Frenchman has scored six goals against Liverpool in all competitions – only against Sunderland (seven), Southampton, Newcastle and Aston Villa (eight each) has he scored more.

Roberto Firmino has faced Chelsea on seven occasions with Liverpool in all competitions without ever finding the back of the net – only against Everton (eight) has he made more appearances without scoring.

