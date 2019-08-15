Arsenal Confirm When Kieran Tierney Is Expected to Return to Training After Groin Injury

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney won't return to training until October as he continues to struggle with a groin injury, the club have confirmed.

The Gunners signed the 22-year-old from Celtic on transfer deadline day last week, paying the Scottish champions £25m. Tierney had been linked with a move to north London all summer and ended up joining in spite of his injury - with Arsenal identifying him as a potential answer in the position for the next few years. 

Tierney's issues will delay his debut, but the player has recently spoken to Arsenal's official website to give fans a taste of exactly what they can expect when he gets fit.

“I work hard, that's all I can say: I work my hardest every game," Tierney said. "I give all I've got and I wear my heart on my sleeve all the time. That is honestly all I can give.

“It's massive for me as well [to be Arsenal’s first Scottish player since 1998], I'm proud and delighted to be here, so it's all good.”

Tierney ended months of speculation by signing for Arsenal on the final day of the summer transfer window, where he will form apart of a refreshed Gunners backline. He was one of two deadline day signings, as David Luiz arrived from London rivals Chelsea hours later.


Speaking about his new teammates, Tierney said: “I’ll be looking forward to hopefully get a partnership with whoever is on the left and whoever is centre-back - partnerships all over the pitch and friendships too.”

Tierney enjoyed a successful career at his boyhood club Celtic, with Gunners fans having a lot to look forward to. He helped the Hoops to four consecutive Scottish Premiership titles, as well as back to back Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup titles.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The 22-year-old also collected a cluster of personal accolades in his time in Scotland, making 170 appearances for Celtic. Tierney won the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year on three occasions, as well as being named in the Scottish Premiership Team of the Year three times.

Arsenal continue their Premier League season on Saturday as they welcome Burnley to the Emirates, before travelling to Anfield to face Liverpool on 24 August.

