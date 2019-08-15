Cristiano Ronaldo Explains the Main Difference Between His Career and Lionel Messi's

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted that he sees himself as a better player than Lionel Messi thanks to his history of winning trophies at a number of different clubs – including Champions League titles with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Now plying his trade with Juventus, Ronaldo has spread his career across spells at Sporting CP, Manchester United and – most successfully – Real Madrid.

During that time, the 34-year-old international has secured six league titles, five Champions League triumphs, as well as winning the European Championship and Nations League with Portugal, whereas Messi is yet to win any honours with Argentina. 

Such a distinguished career among some of Europe's greatest sides is key to settling the never-ending debate, suggested the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

“The difference with Messi is that I played for several clubs and won the Champions League with different clubs,” said Ronaldo in his DAZN documentary ‘The Making Of’, via the Mirror. “I was top scorer in the Champions League six seasons in a row. There aren’t many players who won five Champions League trophies, so this is why I feel that I can identity myself with this tournament."

Currently, Ronaldo is has the upper hand on Messi in terms of Champions League successes, with the 32-year-old one behind on four titles in the competition.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Undoubtedly one of the finest players to grace the game, in any era, Ronaldo still took time to heap praise on his former La Liga rival, with the pair spending nine seasons battling it out against each other when at Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

He added: "Messi is an excellent player who will be remembered not just for his Ballon d’Or wins, but also for having improved – like me – year after year."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message