ITV Announce Deal to Show Barcelona's La Liga Opener Against Athletic Club

By 90Min
August 15, 2019

ITV have announced they will show the opening game of the 2019/20 La Liga season between Barcelona and Athletic Club on free-to-air television. 

After Sky Sports lost the rights to Spanish football at the end of last season, the online-based company Eleven Sports announced an exclusive three-year deal to show the league. However, after struggling to generate subscribers, they put the rights up for auction once again just 12 months later.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

ITV took up this opportunity at the back end of last season, and after some initial hesitancy to do so once again for the 2019/20 campaign, they have now confirmed a deal to show the season's opener, as well as two further games from the next two gameweeks, has been agreed, as well as a weekly highlights show.

This was revealed in an official statement, which reads: "La Liga Santander 2019/20 season kicks off with weekly match coverage on ITV4 and highlights on ITV and ITV4 in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

"Friday’s season-opener between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona to be shown free-to-air on ITV4 and ITV Hub LIVE from 8:00 p.m. BST (UK) London, 15th August 2019.

"Ahead of the 2019/20 start of Spain’s top-flight football competition, La Liga and ITV have confirmed the continuation of their broadcast partnership in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

"Starting on Friday 16th August with live coverage of Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona, a game from each of the first three Matchdays of the new La Liga season will be shown live, featuring all the passion and colour of Spanish professional football.

"Weekly highlights of all the La Liga Santander action will also be shown on both ITV and ITV4 following each Matchday. Today’s announcement follows ITV4’s successful coverage of La Liga during the final months of the 2018/19 season."

So far, ITV have confirmed the broadcasting of that Barca clash with Athletic, as well as their following game against Real Betis, with Real Madrid's fixture away at Villarreal the third.

La Liga are still in talks with UK broadcasters over the rights to the subsequent games throughout the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message