ITV Announce Deal to Show Barcelona's La Liga Opener Against Athletic Club

ITV have announced they will show the opening game of the 2019/20 La Liga season between Barcelona and Athletic Club on free-to-air television.

After Sky Sports lost the rights to Spanish football at the end of last season, the online-based company Eleven Sports announced an exclusive three-year deal to show the league. However, after struggling to generate subscribers, they put the rights up for auction once again just 12 months later.



ITV took up this opportunity at the back end of last season, and after some initial hesitancy to do so once again for the 2019/20 campaign, they have now confirmed a deal to show the season's opener, as well as two further games from the next two gameweeks, has been agreed, as well as a weekly highlights show.



This was revealed in an official statement, which reads: "La Liga Santander 2019/20 season kicks off with weekly match coverage on ITV4 and highlights on ITV and ITV4 in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

"Friday’s season-opener between Athletic Club and FC Barcelona to be shown free-to-air on ITV4 and ITV Hub LIVE from 8:00 p.m. BST (UK) London, 15th August 2019.

"Ahead of the 2019/20 start of Spain’s top-flight football competition, La Liga and ITV have confirmed the continuation of their broadcast partnership in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland.

"Starting on Friday 16th August with live coverage of Athletic Club vs. FC Barcelona, a game from each of the first three Matchdays of the new La Liga season will be shown live, featuring all the passion and colour of Spanish professional football.

La Liga strikes deal with ITV to ensure games will be shown live in Britain when the season starts on Friday - but only covering a game in each of the first three rounds up to the international break https://t.co/ABU4gPrOcH — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) August 15, 2019

"Weekly highlights of all the La Liga Santander action will also be shown on both ITV and ITV4 following each Matchday. Today’s announcement follows ITV4’s successful coverage of La Liga during the final months of the 2018/19 season."

So far, ITV have confirmed the broadcasting of that Barca clash with Athletic, as well as their following game against Real Betis, with Real Madrid's fixture away at Villarreal the third.

La Liga are still in talks with UK broadcasters over the rights to the subsequent games throughout the season.

