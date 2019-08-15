Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has revealed Paulo Dybala is no closer to leaving the club amid a summer that has seen high-profile moves to the Premier League fall through.

Dybala looked set for both Manchester United and Tottenham at different points of the transfer window. However, the first fell through due to an amalgamation of excessive wage and agent demands, while the latter faltered as Juve were unwilling to finalise a deal without having a replacement lined up.

As reported by Sky Sports, Paratici has hinted that there is still interest for Dybala even if no further advances have been made.

"The market is open and there is interest, but there are no names closer to a sale," Paratici said. "[Dybala] is a Juve player - indeed, he is a great Juve player. As I said, during the transfer market, there are discussions and negotiations."

After serious interest from the Premier League sides amounted to nothing before the close of the Premier League transfer deadline, Dybala could end up moving to one of Europe's other top clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain currently being linked to the 25-year-old.

Maurizio Sarri needs to trim his squad to fit the 25-man Champions League registration limit and depending on the offers that are made the four-time Serie A champion could be among those on their way out.

Speaking on Dybala, Sarri said: "I could talk to him, but if the market goes a certain way then what I say counts for nothing, because in the end we need to cut six players.

"This will also depend on who will receive huge market requests, it won't be just a matter of choice."

"Obviously I would like to keep them all. Our big problem is that we don't have players who grew up in this club. We only have one player who grew up in the club."