Man Utd Set to Reward Victor Lindelof With New Long-Term Contract & Major Pay Rise

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is thought to be in line for a new long-term contract and major pay rise after establishing himself as a key player over the last 12 months.





Lindelof famously struggled when he arrived from Benfica in the summer of 2017, peaking with a calamitous performance as United were stunned in a defeat at the hands of newly promoted Huddersfield just a few short months into his debut campaign.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

But the Swede has dramatically improved since then and was United’s best centre-back last season. Now paired with £80m signing Harry Maguire and flanked by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw, the club looks to have finally found a first choice back four for the long-term.

Lindelof’s existing contract, the one he signed when he joined for £30m two summers ago, isn’t due to expire until 2021 and has an optional extension until 2022. But the Daily Mirror reports that United are ready to hand the 24-year-old a new deal ‘that reflects his new-found worth’.

The suggestion is that Lindelof will be offered a contract until 2025 on wages of £150,000-per-week, doubling his existing £75,000 weekly pay packet. Altogether, such a new deal stands to be worth an estimated £46.8m over the full length of the contract.

A six-year contract would match the length of deal United gave Maguire when he completed his world record transfer from Leicester earlier this month, and the England star also has the option of a seventh in his. It remains to be seen whether the same would apply to Lindelof, although a ‘plus one’ option has been a hallmark of United contracts for a number of years.

Wan-Bissaka signed a five-year deal until 2024 that can be extended to 2025 when he arrived from Crystal Palace in June, while the yet to be announced new contract agreed with David de Gea is thought to be another six-year deal, taking the goalkeeper beyond his 34th birthday.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka and De Gea all impressed as United hammered Chelsea 4-0 in a big statement win on their opening game of the Premier League season last weekend. Maguire was even named Man of the Match on what was his United debut.